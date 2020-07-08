Here is a message from Pet of the Week Lady:
"Hello Friends! My name is Lady aka Sausage Beagle. I am slightly overweight for my small frame. A girl likes to eat, what can I say?
“Foster mom has had me on scheduled feeding and adds in "fillers" to my kibble to keep me full. I am not sure what a filler is but the bananas and green beans are my favorite.
“I am a sun loving couch potato who also loves casual walks around the block. I do like car rides and I don't mind if they take me to the vet because I get even more love there! I am a happy go lucky girl who is looking for somewhere to call home for her retirement years.
“Due to being hearing impaired AND a beagle with a strong sniffer I require a fenced in yard. I will wander off and get lost. It's not intentional but I can't really hear you call me. This is why I was sent to crash at my foster mom's house.
“I love belly rubs. I do love playing fetch. I love laying near wherever you are even if that's in the shower. Be careful not to trip over me getting out since I like to lay on the shower mat. Oh, foster mom wanted me to tell you that I don't mind other dogs in the home but I don't require a fur friend.
“Personally, I like the more laid back pups. If they get in my face or try to play after I have said I don't want to then I sometimes will sass them and nip. Anyway, if you are looking for an easy going gal then I am your girl!"
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application. We are also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org
