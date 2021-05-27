Pet of the Week Milo

Are you looking for a forever friend, someone to snuggle with while you're reading a book or watching your favorite movie? Milo is your guy.

Milo is a super sweet, smart, playful little boy, who loves to do zoomies and play with his toys. He can be quite the little entertainer.

Milo faced many challenges before he was rescued. He lived life on his own, scared, alone, chased by many until he was finally caught. At first he was completely shut down, scared to come out of his kennel.

We have discovered he loves other dogs and could really use a playmate to build his confidence around people. He will need a family willing to further socialize him.

He still will run and hide if a new person is near or he thinks his foster mom needs to take him somewhere. Milo has been trained to go potty on puppy pads. He really is a sweet boy

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in our program, please visit our website to fill out an online application.

Cabarrus Pets Society is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on our website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption