Pet of the Week: Pockets

Meet Pockets … he’s a healthy, 4-month-old, medium-hair little man. He loves to be on your lap, but also loves to play with toys.

Pockets is great with other cats and dogs. He is already microchipped, will be up-to-date on vaccinations upon adoption, and we will pay for his neutering. Are you ready for a new member of your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, visit the website to fill out an online application. CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community. You can find the foster home application on the CPS website at https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption.