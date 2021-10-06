Pet of the Week Ranger

Meet Ranger...he's an 8-month-old German Shepherd who's looking for his furever home.

Ranger's already microchipped, and will be neutered before adoption, most likely. He's house trained, crate trained, and loves to play with his toys.

He has a moderate amount of energy, so he needs to be with a family that can spend time with him. He's good with other dogs, but we're not sure about children or cats. Wouldn't you love to add him to your family?

If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the Cabarrus Pets Society program, please visit the CPS website to fill out an online application.

CPS is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in our community. You can find the foster home application on the website, as well. https://www.cabarruspets.com/info/adoption