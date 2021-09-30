Pfizer COVID-19 booster gets approval, who gets it and why

"While we have started the roll out of Booster vaccines we are still encouraging and recommending that anyone who has not received their first or second dose, schedule an appointment. If they have questions and would like to talk with someone, we are happy to help make that happen," Beam said.

Cabarrus County's COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased to 55.7% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 60% with at least one dose.

Metrics for the spread of COVID-19 are seeing a slight decline. Hospitalizations in the county are down to 96 when they were in triple digits earlier in September. The percent positive rate is also down to 9.2%. It had previously been sitting at about 12% for a couple weeks.

Passaretti said that while these metrics are declining, the number of ICU admissions for COVID-19 remain high, especially among the unvaccinated. As of Sept. 28, 98% of patients on life support were unvaccinated.

In addition to boosters, Passaretti wanted to clarify that boosters and third doses of the vaccine are different.