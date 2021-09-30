Pfizer COVID-19 booster gets approval, who gets it and why

A booster shot for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved last week for certain groups and populations and Atrium Health's Dr. Katie Passaretti sat down Tuesday to explain exactly who is approved and why.
"It will help strengthen and protection against severe disease in those populations who are at high-risk for exposure to COVID-19 or the complications from severe disease," she explained.
The major push for the booster came after President Joe Biden announced last month that booster shots for adults eight months after the initial vaccine series. That plan received support from several healthcare officials.
But the current data and findings for boosters indicate that they aren't required for all adults.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine Sept. 22 to include a single booster dose for at-risk groups. Following the FDA's amendment, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) came out Friday, Sept. 24, also recommending the booster for groups who are at highest risk for COVID-19 to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection.
The at-risk groups identified by the FDA and CDC and approved for the booster are:
- people 65 years and older
- people 18 years and older in a long-term care facility
- people aged 18–64 years with underlying medical conditions
- people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting
The CDC and FDA are also recommending that the booster be administered at least six months after the initial vaccine series.
Passaretti explained that the vaccine is still highly effective against the COVID-19 virus, including the Delta variant. She stated that while some who are fully vaccinated experience minor breakthrough COVID-19 cases, most experience mild symptoms. The booster is intended to aid those who are at-risk of experiencing more severe illness due to a breakthrough case.
"A booster is recommended when, over time, the amount of protection offered by the initial vaccine series has diminished somewhat," Passaretti said. "As that data is evaluated, groups that are at risk for more severe outcomes is where the focus is."
The CDC reported last week that for people over 65 years old, protection against hospitalization has dropped from about 86% to 73% for the Pfizer vaccine since the vaccine was widely distributed at the beginning of the year. For younger populations, the Pfizer vaccine didn't show significant drops in protection from hospitalizations.
In addition to Pfizer, the Moderna vaccine showed a drop from 91% to 86% in protection against hospitalization for those 65 years of age and older.
While the only vaccine booster currently approved is for Pfizer, Passaretti explained that booster data from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson could be submitted soon.
"Certainly there are a large number of people that received either Moderna and Johnson and Johnson and wondering when and if that same recommendation will be put into place for those that got those other types of vaccines," she said. "I think anticipation is that modern and Johnson and Johnson likely over the coming weeks will submit data for review similar to what Pfizer has done."
Right now, Atrium isn't experiencing a high demand for the vaccine, but full approval was just given less than a week ago. Passaretti said she would expect booster appointments to increase in the coming weeks, but doesn't know what demand will look like.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also started administering boosters and gave 32 boosters Tuesday.
The health alliance was experiencing technical difficulties with its public facing appointment system, which limited the number of appointments. But that issue was resolved.
Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam stated Wednesday that CHA hasn't seen a big jump for boosters but Wednesday's clinic was full for first dose, second dose and boosters.
"While we have started the roll out of Booster vaccines we are still encouraging and recommending that anyone who has not received their first or second dose, schedule an appointment. If they have questions and would like to talk with someone, we are happy to help make that happen," Beam said.
Cabarrus County's COVID-19 vaccination rate has increased to 55.7% of the eligible population fully vaccinated and 60% with at least one dose.
Metrics for the spread of COVID-19 are seeing a slight decline. Hospitalizations in the county are down to 96 when they were in triple digits earlier in September. The percent positive rate is also down to 9.2%. It had previously been sitting at about 12% for a couple weeks.
Passaretti said that while these metrics are declining, the number of ICU admissions for COVID-19 remain high, especially among the unvaccinated. As of Sept. 28, 98% of patients on life support were unvaccinated.
In addition to boosters, Passaretti wanted to clarify that boosters and third doses of the vaccine are different.
In August, a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine were third dose for immunocompromised patients, for example those who go through organ transplants. This third dose is administered as early as 28 days after the initial vaccine series.
The Pfizer booster that was just approved is separate from the third dose and has a different purpose in fighting the spread of COVID-19.
Passaretti also stated that the booster is widely available. When the vaccine first rolled out, massive clinics were held to help distribute it. But that isn't necessary now because of how many places offer the vaccine.
Now several locations that administer the COVID-19 vaccines, like pharmacies and primary care offices, will also administer the booster.