Fifth-grade student Phaneendra Bulusu of W.R. Odell Elementary School was crowned the 2023 Cabarrus County Schools’ District Spelling Bee Champion on Wednesday Feb. 1, at H.E. Winkler Middle School’s Efird Auditorium.

In the 19th round, Phaneendra correctly spelled the Bee’s 232nd and championship word – pituitary. Pratisha Pradhan, a seventh-grade student from Northwest Cabarrus STEM Middle School was the runner-up.

Thirty students competed in the District Bee representing their elementary and middle schools. The spelling bee is open to students in grades three through eight.

Phaneendra now advances to the Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee at Bank of America Stadium on March 5th. The top four finishers at the Regional Spelling Bee will advance to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in June.