Phi Chi named Chapter of the Year

The Mighty Sixth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its 76th Annual Virtual Meeting in late April. The District had great representation which included members of its international executive board and Humanitarian Award recipient, U.S. Congressman Bro. James E. Clyburn in attendance.
The virtual meeting also provided area high school students with the platform to compete in the African American Quiz Bowl and demonstrate their performing arts skills during the Talent Hunt.
For the fourth consecutive year, Concord’s Phi Chi Chapter was named Small Graduate Chapter of the Year and Social Action Small Graduate Chapter of the Year (3rd consecutive).
An added honor this year came in the form of Bro. Corey Ball being named Father of the Year by the Fatherhood and Mentoring Initiatives Committee. Chapter Basileus, Bro. Travis W. Alexander (Northwest Cabarrus alum), was also voted for his second term as District Chaplain.