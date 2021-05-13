 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Phi Chi named Chapter of the Year
0 comments

Phi Chi named Chapter of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Concord Phi Chi Chapter

Concord’s Phi Chi Chapter, shown above, was named Small Graduate Chapter of the Year and Social Action Small Graduate Chapter of the Year (3rd consecutive).

 Submitted photo

The Mighty Sixth District of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. hosted its 76th Annual Virtual Meeting in late April. The District had great representation which included members of its international executive board and Humanitarian Award recipient, U.S. Congressman Bro. James E. Clyburn in attendance.

The virtual meeting also provided area high school students with the platform to compete in the African American Quiz Bowl and demonstrate their performing arts skills during the Talent Hunt.

For the fourth consecutive year, Concord’s Phi Chi Chapter was named Small Graduate Chapter of the Year and Social Action Small Graduate Chapter of the Year (3rd consecutive).

An added honor this year came in the form of Bro. Corey Ball being named Father of the Year by the Fatherhood and Mentoring Initiatives Committee. Chapter Basileus, Bro. Travis W. Alexander (Northwest Cabarrus alum), was also voted for his second term as District Chaplain.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 13

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’
Local News

For this Cabarrus County nurse there is ‘nothing greater’

  • Updated

“This is what we signed up for,” Atrium Health Cabarrus Nurse Renay Jones said describing the pandemic. In 2021 Nurses Week is now Nurses Month put on by the American Nurses Association and the world Health Organization, giving thanks to healthcare workers for their dedication in the pandemic.

'We're made for community' — A.L. Brown Senior Signing Day back after 1-year hiatus
Education

'We're made for community' — A.L. Brown Senior Signing Day back after 1-year hiatus

  • Updated

“It’s 13 years worth of work for these kids and so I think that taking the opportunity to celebrate them and all their individual paths is what we have to do. And so I’m glad that they took the opportunity this morning. I’m glad to see so many parents and as I’m looking at all of them now, they’re smiling, they’re happy, this is what life’s supposed to be.”

Here's when NC Zoo will break ground on Asia expansion, plus new features for 2021
Local News

Here's when NC Zoo will break ground on Asia expansion, plus new features for 2021

May 7—Asheboro The N.C. Zoo has a full set of plans and a contractor lined up to begin work this fall on Asia, the first new continent to be developed at the park since North America opened in 1994. All it needs now is for the N.C. General Assembly to pass a budget with the money needed to do the work. "We're ready," Reid Wilson, secretary of the state Department of Cultural and Natural ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts