Piedmont Choral Society to honor 'Service of Remembrance concert

The Piedmont Choral Society (PCS) will present a “Service of Remembrance” on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., Concord.

This is the first formal concert the group has prepared since December 2019 due to COVID.

PCS has suffered the death of several members and loved ones during this period. Full-time members who have died are Betsy Graham, Cynthia Petrea, Doris Rogers and Iris Williams. They will be acknowledged during the concert along with several PCS family members.

The community has experienced great loss as well. Everyone present will have an opportunity to participate in remembering treasured loved ones who have passed.

Piedmont Choral Society invites everyone to join its 55-member group as it presents beautiful choral music and spoken words of comfort, hope and peace dedicated to all those who were lost and all those who mourn.

The group is led by Joseph Judge, director of choral activities and assistant professor of Music at Pfeiffer University and music director of Central Methodist Church, Albemarle.

Dr. Don Simmons is accompanist. Simmons is organist/music director of Kimball Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, and also serves as adjunct Music Professor/Organ Instructor at Pfeiffer University.

This concert is free and no ticket is required. All are invited to show support.

For more information, contact Kay Yates at pcsconcordnc@gmail.com or 704-699-6053.