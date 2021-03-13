Piedmont Farmers Market open Saturday for fresh produce and other products

While the Piedmont Farmers Market is open year round on Saturday mornings, even more farmers and vendors will be there as the weather warms.
Today’s Friday Five is a bit angry. You’ll see why in Number 1. But we ease off a bit as with get to some happier topics.
An aircraft collapsed while landing at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport on Tuesday morning.
Concord gem Gibson Mill is making headway toward opening the Gibson Mill Market, its long-awaited food hall-style dining and shopping experien…
The Cabarrus County Board of Education unanimously passed a budget resolution at Monday’s meeting to appropriate a fund balance of $458,000 fo…
Darrell Allison, a 1990 graduate of A.L. Brown High School, has been named the 12th chancellor of Fayetteville State University, the school an…
A group of parents in the Highland Creek and Christenbury neighborhoods addressed the Cabarrus Board of Education for a third time at Monday’s…
Two local teens will once again be heading to USA National Miss Nationals, and they have their sights set high.
Cabarrus County Schools and Kannapolis City Schools announced their COVID-19 numbers for the week of March 1 through March 7 on Monday, and th…
In a last minute turn of events, the Harrisburg Town Council voted 4-3 at its Monday night meeting to strike a portion of its Code of Conduct …
Fourth- and fifth-grade students will return to classes in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Plan A (mostly in-person learning) on Monday, March 15, in Cabarr…
