Piedmont Farmers Market open Saturday for fresh produce and other products
Piedmont Farmers Market open Saturday for fresh produce and other products

  • Updated
Piedmont Farmers Market

For many of the weekly vendors, farming is a family business. Below Ben Street is introducing his son to the plans and vegetables growing in their tunnel. Each week Street Fare Farms brings seasonal high-quality and nutritionally-dense seasonal produce, pasture-raised non-GMO eggs, gourmet mushrooms, and microgreens. The Piedmont Farmers Market on Winecoff School Road is open Saturday mornings year round and as the weather warms even more vendors are expected.

While the Piedmont Farmers Market is open year round on Saturday mornings, even more farmers and vendors will be there as the weather warms.

