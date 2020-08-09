Piedmont train service resumes Monday

RALEIGH — Starting Monday, people traveling between Raleigh and Charlotte will have an additional schedule option on board Piedmont trains 73 and 76.
Previously, the N.C. Department of Transportation had suspended operations of the state-operated Piedmont passenger rail service due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Passengers on board Piedmont train 73 will leave Raleigh at 6:30 a.m. before arriving in Charlotte at 9:40 a.m. Later that day, train 76 will depart Charlotte at 3:15 p.m. and arrive in Raleigh at 6:26 p.m. People can also travel between Charlotte and New York on board the Carolinian.
To ensure passenger and crew safety, Amtrak has enhanced cleaning procedures in place and is requiring that all customers in stations, on trains and thruway buses wear facial coverings. In addition, Amtrak is limiting the number of riders per train to make sure passengers can safely social distance.
Passengers with reservations can modify their trips on Amtrak.com, or find their reservations on the home screen in the Amtrak app. To cancel a reservation with no fee, passengers must call 800-USA-RAIL and speak with an agent (not available via Amtrak.com or the app). Amtrak is waiving all change fees until Aug. 31.
