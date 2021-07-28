 Skip to main content
Plain White T's at Village Park Saturday, Jo Dee Messina next weekend
Free concerts

The city of Kannapolis will continue its Discover Fun in Kannapolis Summer Concert and Movie Series with two concerts over the next two weekends. Plain White T’s will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Village Park. Jo Dee Messina will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Village Park. Both events are free to the public. 

The city will provide a free shuttle to Village Park during both concerts. The shuttle will operate from 5-10:30 p.m. Masks must be worn on the public shuttle due to federal mandates. For more information on where to park and shuttle stop locations, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking

Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. Concertgoers are welcome to bring lawn chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages. Food and drinks will be on sale in the park during the concerts. No pets or smoking allowed.

The city of Kannapolis Parks and Recreation staffers will follow best practices regarding COVID-10 precautions. The CDC recommends that anyone who has not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Village Park is at 700 W. C St. For a complete schedule of the Summer Concert and Movie Series, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/ParksPrograms.

