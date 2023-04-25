Members of the Kannapolis Rotary Club donated several hours of their time Tuesday, April 18, planting tomatoes and weeding onions at the YMCA's Share the Harvest Farm at McGill Baptist Church at 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord.

The Share the Harvest Community Farm is a collaboration between the YMCA, McGill Baptist Church, Cooperative Christian Ministry, Concord First Assembly, Operation Breadbasket and Freedom Christian Worship Center.

Run primarily by volunteers, the farm grows, harvests and donates an average of 12,000 pounds of fresh produce to the community every year. So far, the farm has placed 160,000 servings of produce on the tables of economically challenged families in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.