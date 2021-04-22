Play A Round Of Golf While Helping Habitat Cabarrus In Its 10th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

CONCORD – Do you want to enjoy a round of golf and help Habitat Cabarrus with its mission of affordable, decent housing for everyone in Cabarrus County?

No problem. All you need to do is enter the 10th Annual Habitat Cabarrus Golf Tournament May 17 at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis.

Over the past decade the tournament has raised more than $115,000 to help Habitat Cabarrus build homes, communities, and hope in Cabarrus County.

Habitat Cabarrus is the only local homebuilder providing affordable homeownership opportunities to the low-to-moderate income families in our area.

Habitat Cabarrus also provides critical repair opportunities to our community’s vulnerable, elderly, and veteran populations. During the pandemic there has been a huge demand for this service. Already in 2021 Habit Cabarrus has completed more critical repairs than normally are completed in a year.

Since Habitat Cabarrus was founded in 1989, they have built over 162 new homes and performed more than 380 critical repairs to existing homes.

Proceeds from this year’s golf tournament will be instrumental in continuing the Habitat Cabarrus mission of helping our Cabarrus County neighbors live in safe and affordable homes.