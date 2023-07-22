Jay Nunn and Emily Gillespie were the first two to arrive at the coffee shop Sunday morning on April 16 in Boston. They were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their friend Patrick Redding.

The last time all three had been together in person was 25 years ago, during their graduation from Concord High School in 1998.

“We were like, ‘Are we even going to recognize this guy?’” Nunn recalled about seeing Redding.

Though he had only seen a handful of former classmates over the years, hanging out with Gillespie and Nun at the coffee shop represented a mini-CHS reunion for Redding, which he appreciated.

“One of the most remarkable things was just how little they had changed physically,” Redding recalled of his friends. It still looked like Nunn could don his soccer goalie gloves “and take a turn at the net," he observed.

As much as they enjoyed reminiscing and catching up, the three Spiders were not in Boston for each other. They had each rigorously trained and qualified for the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest marathon (it was first run in 1897) and one of the most well-known racing events, which took place the next day.

The three recently spoke with the Independent Tribune via Zoom about their long-lasting friendship and the shared experience of being together in Boston.

Nunn, Gillespie and Redding, who each typically run at least 5-6 days a week, had each already completed several marathons, which are 26.2 miles. To be together at arguably the most revered race in the world, though, made this one all the more special.

“It was kind of almost surreal,” Gillespie said. “You see these people that you grew up with, and you all got to this big event and you’re just in this place that is kind of magical for runners.”

“It kind of added an extra level of excitement,” Gillespie said about knowing her friends would also be running the marathon.

Growing up in Concord

The three friends, now in their early 40s, have been a part of each other’s lives since they were young kids. Redding and Gillespie grew up in the same Concord neighborhood while Nunn entered the fold in middle school.

They regularly carpooled together to school and took many of the same classes, including a high school English course taught by Redding’s mother, a longtime instructor who went on to teach generations of students.

Redding and Nunn played soccer while Gillespie was involved in ballet; none, though, had much experience with running, especially long distances.

“For Patrick and me, running was punishment,” Nunn said, noting there was a “built-in hazing period” in the summer before the soccer season that involved running.

Although the three never cultivated their passion for running in Concord, they did develop something even stronger: a friendship that would endure through the decades, even after each went their own ways for college and established lives in different parts of the country.

Discovering a love of running

Gillespie, Nunn and Redding each discovered their love for running at different points in their lives, with each having their own personal reasons for doing so.

Gillespie began running at Salem College in Winston-Salem for fun and to stay in shape. She would often utilize the treadmill for 30-minute workouts.

“It was just enough to eat the stuff that I wanted to eat,” she said about her motivation.

Always an overachiever, Gillespie set an audacious goal after graduating college and moving to Charleston, South Carolina.

“I decided to run my first marathon and I kind of got hooked after that,” she said, noting she had no prior racing experience, not even a 5K (about 3.15 miles). “If I’m going to run a race, I’m going to go for the big one.”

Gillespie has since run several big-time marathons aside from Boston, including the Chicago Marathon and the New York Marathon.

As someone who loves numbers (she has a degree in mathematics) and challenging herself, she finds satisfaction with running.

“Nothing makes me happier than to have a couple of hours,” to run, she said, noting she reads three to four audiobooks a week as she runs so much.

Nunn played two years of soccer at Stevens Institute of Technology near New York City, but, unlike Gillespie, never picked up running as a serious hobby.

That changed when Nunn, in his late 20s, moved to Los Angeles for graduate school. He received a phone call from a Concord High alumnus who was a few years older, Daniel Pancotto, who invited him to run in Santa Monica.

After several years of social running with friends, Nunn eventually took it up a notch and, like Gillespie, started training for marathons. “It escalated after that,” he said.

Nunn, who is a member of Electric Athletic Club, which is a “nation-wide community of training partners and friends” according to its website, has participated in all sorts of races, including the Pyongyang Half Marathon in North Korea in 2017.

He also participated in The Speed Project in 2018, a 340-mile relay race from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. With a ten-person team of runners, they finished in about 41 hours.

“The thing that I love about running is that it’s kind of my medication, my church,” Nunn said. “It’s where I go to unwind or decompress.”

The appeal of these long-distance races for Nunn is not necessarily to finish first (which is often unlikely, with tens of thousands of people competing) but to constantly improve upon his times.

“For me, there’s at least a little bit of competitiveness with myself that comes out,” he said.

While Gillespie has been running for about 20 years and Nunn for more than a decade, Redding, who focused more on academics than athletics during his time at UNC Chapel Hill, has been seriously running for only about six years.

“I’m sort of the late comer to the game,” he said.

Redding, who lives in New York City, connected with his friends and received helpful running tips through Strava, a widely available app used by runners and endurance athletes.

He asked them a variety of questions, such as what shoes to purchase and how to stay hydrated in the summer, as Redding prepared for his first marathon.

“I had tons of questions,” he said, noting Nunn and Gillespie served as mentors. “I didn’t really have a community here, so I was sort of using a virtual community of more experienced runners to draw upon.”

For Redding, who ran the mile in under five minutes last year, the word he associates with running is freedom.

“I don’t really know why but I feel so free when I’m running,” he said. “It slows down my mind and kind of clears my mind.”

“It just sorts of tires me out in this deep, sort of satisfying way,” Redding added.

As someone who appreciates endurance tests, running marathons seemed like a natural fit.

"I've always been not really the best person on the field but I can last a long time," Redding said.

Getting ready for the big race

For avid runners, the holy grail of the sport has always been the Boston Marathon, which is held each year on the third Monday of April.

“In the running community and the marathon community, when you talk to people enough, the goal is always to qualify for Boston,” Gillespie said.

While it would be Redding’s and Nunn’s inaugural Boston Marathon, Gillespie had already completed the race in 2019.

With all three being highly competitive people, "we're not going to get into something and just do a marathon for fun," Gillespie added. "We want a reason to do it."

In order to qualify, runners have to first complete a standard marathon within a certain period of time. Gillespie, for instance, qualified after completing the Charlotte Marathon in 2021.

“It’s always a big deal when someone’s trying to get that (qualifying) time and they make it,” Redding said.

In the months leading up to the race, the trio figured out through Strava that the others were preparing for a big race.

“About two months out, you started to see these longer runs,” on the app, Redding said. “I was seeing Jay with these 18 mile runs and I was like, ‘Ohh man, Jay’s got something in the hopper. He’s getting ready for something big.’”

Likewise, Nunn knew something was up when he noticed on the app that Redding was running 20+ miles about a month before the marathon.

They did not plan to meet before the race until the last minute, right before they flew to Boston.

“I think on my flight out I was like, ‘Why not? Let’s text everybody and see what they’re up to,’” Gillespie said.

Gillespie, who had struggled with training during the lead-up, was unsure if she was going to run, but still wanted to go to Boston, as she already had the flight and hotel booked.

With around 30,000 people flocking to Boston to compete in the race, the city was packed the weekend leading up to the marathon, making it all the more impressive the three found the time to meet.

“The whole town gets involved and the city has this energy,” Gillespie said.

Knowing distance runners can often be neurotic about their pre-race routines, “getting three people to agree on a certain time of day when they’re not eating something weird or having to run a certain amount, the stars really aligned for us,” Nunn said.

They talked for about an hour in the coffee shop, enjoying the chance to decompress ahead of the big race.

“I don’t know that either of them changed,” Gillespie recalled. “They both looked exactly the same from high school.”

The reunion also gave each runner extra motivation to go full bore the next day.

‘More special because we were all there’

Redding was the first of three to start the race, as he was part of the first wave of runners.

He was running for much more than just himself. With his mom having been diagnosed with cancer during the Christmas holiday, he donned a pink hat and pink shoes in her honor. He also wrote several inspirational slogans on his arm.

“She was definitely on my mind in the course of running it,” he said.

He said he was not prepared for how hard and taxing the race was, noting he was really hurting around mile 10.

Redding finished 1,484th out of 26,604 runners, with a time of 2:49:11.

Nunn, who was part of the second wave, enjoyed the social aspect of chatting with other runners. He finished 5,622 and had a time of 3:07:26.

Unlike prior marathons, Gillespie felt no pressure during the race, which was a big reason she enjoyed it so much. Though it was her second slowest marathon time (she clocked in at 4:24:39), she was proud that she finished.

“It was the first race I’ve ever done for fun,” she said.

The trio agree that, even though completing the marathon would have been rewarding in and of itself, doing so with childhood friends around made the experience even better.

“It was definitely more special because we were all there,” Gillespie said.

Redding left Boston feeling even more inspired, knowing that despite family obligations, health struggles and all the other obstacles that can often get in the way, he and his two friends were able to come together for a shared experience they will never forget.

“To think that people that I knew pretty well in high school are still getting after it in a really hard core way, it keeps me hungry,” Redding said.

As for the three taking part in the 2024 Boston Marathon?

"I'll be looking for you guys there next year at the start line," Redding joked.