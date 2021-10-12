Porter Farms: Bringing a competitive edge to the farming industry

“The obstacle courses being held on the farm honestly just fell into our lap about eight years ago,” Jared said.“It is definitely the biggest one held on the farm. They build obstacles on about half of our acreage.”

Later in the year, Bonefrog and Muddy Princess USA are also held on the farm to not only get the public involved in the workout, but also to inspire them and support the community.

“Bone Frog is a Navy Seal owned and operated obstacle course, so all the support from that race is for them and it is by far my favorite to run,” Jared said, “Then later that same month we host the Muddy Princess race, which is women only and untimed to inspire an atmosphere of positivity.”

Jared and his family enjoy running the courses as a team and seeing the public out on their farm. Although the challenges can be stressful, they are also what keeps Jared going day to day.

“I love big projects and a challenge,” he said, “I have a drive to the task and feel a huge sense of accomplishment when the problem is overcome.”