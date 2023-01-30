 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portion of Concord Parkway was closed due to house fire

  • Updated
CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, to a reported dwelling fire at 360 Concord Parkway North.

The first unit arrived at 8:05 p.m. to find the house about 50% involved in fire. Firefighters quickly worked to search the home and extinguish the fire. The fire was brought under control at 8:12 p.m., and crews remained on scene until 10:15 p.m. extinguishing hot spots.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Concord Police Department temporarily closed a portion of Concord Parkway North to allow crews to safely deploy apparatus and hoselines to quickly control the fire. Four engine companies, one ladder company, one rescue company, two battalion chiefs, and a total of 26 firefighters responded to the scene.

The Concord Fire Department was also assisted by the City of Concord Electric Systems, Cabarrus County EMS, and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages and the cause is currently under investigation.

