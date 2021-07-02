Possible exposure to Hepatitis A at Waffle House near Copperfield Boulevard in Concord

Kannapolis, NC – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is investigating a case of Hepatitis A in a worker at the Waffle House located at 1010 Vinehaven Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025, located on Exit 60 off Interstate 85.
Hepatitis A is a virus that affects the liver. The signs are fatigue, nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, fever, and possible jaundice. The virus spreads when someone unknowingly ingests the virus, even in microscopic amounts, through close personal contact with an infected person or through eating contaminated food or drink. It most often spreads when proper hand washing is not practiced.
Possible exposure may have occurred in persons that bought and ate food from the Vinehaven Dr. Waffle House on June 20 between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. or June 21 between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. If you believe that you purchased and ate food during this time period, you can receive a hepatitis A vaccine to prevent contracting the virus.
Cabarrus Health Alliance will host a Hepatitis A Vaccination Clinic at 300 Mooresville Rd. Kannapolis, NC on Saturday, July 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment necessary and insurance is not required. Any persons with questions can call CHA staff at (704) 920-1214. The hepatitis A vaccine is available at local retail pharmacies, cost may be associated with these locations.
It’s extremely important that those who ate at the Waffle House on Vinehaven Dr. on June 20 or June 21, 2021 receive their vaccination as soon as possible. The time frame for the vaccine to be effective runs out within the next few days. See chart below.
Those who have had a hepatitis A infection or hepatitis A vaccine are protected from the virus and do not need to take additional action. Most children receive hepatitis A as part of the recommended vaccine series.
Media Inquiries: Marcella Beam at 214-906-8881 or marcella.beam@cabarrushealth.org.
About Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Hepatitis vaccine is very effective in reducing the risk of the disease when administered within 14 days of the last day of exposure.
Hepatitis A is usually spread by eating or drinking items that have been contaminated with the virus or by close personal contact with an infected person. Symptoms appear 2-7 weeks after exposure and commonly include fever, a feeling of being unwell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal discomfort; urine may become darker in color and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes) may appear. If you have these symptoms you should seek medical care.
Some individuals, especially children, may not develop jaundice, and may have an illness so mild that it could go unnoticed. However, even mildly ill persons can still be highly infectious. While it can be avoided if the vaccine is given within two weeks of exposure, there is no specific treatment once a person has hepatitis A. Most people recover without complications after several weeks. People who have pre-existing liver problems can be extremely ill if they contract hepatitis A. Anyone who experiences these symptoms should see their doctor.
Careful hand washing is key to preventing the spread of hepatitis A and should include vigorous washing of hands with soap and running water for a minimum of 20 seconds. All surfaces should be washed including the back of the hands, wrists, between fingers and under fingernails. This is especially important after using the washroom and before handling food. Anyone who may have been exposed is strongly encouraged to follow this practice to reduce the risk of spreading illness to others.
For general information on hepatitis A visit: www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav/index.htm.