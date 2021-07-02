Possible exposure to Hepatitis A at Waffle House near Copperfield Boulevard in Concord

Those who have had a hepatitis A infection or hepatitis A vaccine are protected from the virus and do not need to take additional action. Most children receive hepatitis A as part of the recommended vaccine series.

About Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. Hepatitis vaccine is very effective in reducing the risk of the disease when administered within 14 days of the last day of exposure.

Hepatitis A is usually spread by eating or drinking items that have been contaminated with the virus or by close personal contact with an infected person. Symptoms appear 2-7 weeks after exposure and commonly include fever, a feeling of being unwell, loss of appetite, diarrhea, nausea and abdominal discomfort; urine may become darker in color and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes) may appear. If you have these symptoms you should seek medical care.