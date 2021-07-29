Present Age's new event tells the stories of human trafficking's survivors

CONCORD — Present Age Ministries is kicking off World Day Against Trafficking in Persons with an interactive and information-filled weekend that helps the community understand and see the warning signs of human trafficking.
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is held July 30. The United Nation's (UN) theme for the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is "Victims’ Voices Lead the Way". According to the UN, this year's campaign is centered around the victims of human trafficking, highlight the importance of listening to and learning from survivors. Present age took that theme and brought it to a local level.
Present Age Founder and CEO Hannah Arrowood said that the non-profit is stating a new annual event, Freedom Weekend, to help get the community involved in understanding how trafficking can happen and how it can be prevented. But the most important part of the weekend is hearing survivors' stories. The United Nations stated survivors and their stories are the key to affectively combating human trafficking. That is why Present Age chose to name the event Freedom Weekend.
"World Day Against Tracking in Persons, the first day of the event, is the day to fight for freedom, fighting for the freedom of those being trafficked," Arrowood said.
All of the Present Age locations, including the Kenyan office, is participating in the new event.
The Freedom Weekend is a three-day event that features survivor stories, statistics on trafficking and how to combat it. Friday evening, the first day, features a self-guided simulation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cabarrus Dream Center.
"Friday night has a simulation taken from a real survivor's story and participants can walk through her life showing childhood vulnerabilities and how the exploitations happened. It helps the community understand how this happens in the first place," she said.
The simulation is family-friendly, Arrowood said, and staff will be on-hand to answer any questions. Arrowood said it was important to include a survivor's experience to allow the community to see how easy it is for someone to be trafficked.
"It is so easy for people to disconnect and think that this is so far fetched," Arrowood said. "We want people to recognize how relatable it is and not ignore the reality."
Telling survivors' stories also prevents misunderstandings when it comes to helping trafficking victims, according to the UN. Survivors can experience ignorance when people try to help. Survivors also have traumatic post-rescue experiences during interviews and legal proceedings. And trafficking comes with a stigma that can lead to survivors receiving inadequate support, according to the UN.
Arrowood said this event will help deconstruct that stigmatism and make victims' stories real.
Saturday features a CrossFit session at Octane Fitness where participants will learn about trafficking and statistics at the local level in each workout station.
The weekend will end Sunday night with a virtual prayer and worship session through Present Age's Facebook Live.
Arrowood said that she hopes Freedom Weekend will allow the community to learn more about how trafficking's happens and help people recognize the warning signs.
"Trafficking is happening every day," Arrowood said, "everywhere in every city. We wanted to take an opportunity to emphasize how trafficking happens, the vulnerabilities and help the community engage in combating this issue."
The CrossFit event is the only event to have a registration fee.
Participants can register for Freedom Weekend through EventBrite or through Facebook.