Present Age's new event tells the stories of human trafficking's survivors

All of the Present Age locations, including the Kenyan office, is participating in the new event.

The Freedom Weekend is a three-day event that features survivor stories, statistics on trafficking and how to combat it. Friday evening, the first day, features a self-guided simulation from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cabarrus Dream Center.

"Friday night has a simulation taken from a real survivor's story and participants can walk through her life showing childhood vulnerabilities and how the exploitations happened. It helps the community understand how this happens in the first place," she said.

The simulation is family-friendly, Arrowood said, and staff will be on-hand to answer any questions. Arrowood said it was important to include a survivor's experience to allow the community to see how easy it is for someone to be trafficked.

"It is so easy for people to disconnect and think that this is so far fetched," Arrowood said. "We want people to recognize how relatable it is and not ignore the reality."