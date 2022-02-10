Preventive measures still needed to stop COVID-19

• A person who is 18 years of age and older and who has received both doses of Moderna can now receive their booster 5 months after receiving their second vaccine.

• A person who is 18 years of age and older and who has received the single dose of J&J can now receive their booster 2 months after receiving their single vaccine.

If you or a loved one still needs to be vaccinated or boosted, please visit our website for more information.

As far as getting tested for COVID-19, especially if you have been exposed to a positive person and/or if you are having symptoms, please visit our website to see where testing is available. For those individuals needing to get tested later in the day and/or on the weekends, Novant Health is now offering testing through Ottendorf Laboratories, LLC, every day of the week, from 8 AM – 6 PM. This testing site is located at 315 Mocksville Avenue and requires an appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 919-390-2550.