Price leads Harrisburg Council race with Cotell and Staton-Williams

With several hats thrown into the ring for the three open Harrisburg Town Council seats, an incumbent and two new comers took the lead Tuesday night to secure their spots.
In total, there were seven people that filed for the Harrisburg Town Council race, including incumbents Diamond Staton-Williams and Troy Selberg. Current council member John Booth chose not to seek re-election and will let his term expire at the end of this December.
Political newcomer and former Baltimore, Maryland, Police Officer Maurice Joseph Price, Jr. led the field with 18.20% of the votes and 1,523 ballots in his favor.
When asked asked what the citizens of Harrisburg can expect from his upcoming term, Price said: "Integrity."
Another newcomer with 20 years experience in the financial world Altyn M. Cotell held her own with 17.12% of the votes and 1,433 ballots for her.
Incumbent Diamond Staton-Williams kept her seat on the council with 1,398 ballots in her favor, totaling 16.70% of the votes.
Staton-Williams is a career nurse and a small business owner. This will be her second term on the council. She told the Independent Tribune Tuesday night that she is happy to continue for another term on council, saying there is still work to be done.
"I am happy to continue to serve the people of Harrisburg," she said. "There is so much work to be done. Congratulations to those who won. While these are not the results some may have wanted, I highly encourage them to stay involved in our community to continue to make Harrisburg better and stronger."
Fellow incumbent Troy Selberg didn't snag a seat but secured 11.34% of the votes.
This story will continue to be updated.