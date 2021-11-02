Price leads Harrisburg Council race with Cotell and Staton-Williams

With several hats thrown into the ring for the three open Harrisburg Town Council seats, an incumbent and two new comers took the lead Tuesday night to secure their spots.

In total, there were seven people that filed for the Harrisburg Town Council race, including incumbents Diamond Staton-Williams and Troy Selberg. Current council member John Booth chose not to seek re-election and will let his term expire at the end of this December.

Political newcomer and former Baltimore, Maryland, Police Officer Maurice Joseph Price, Jr. led the field with 18.20% of the votes and 1,523 ballots in his favor.

When asked asked what the citizens of Harrisburg can expect from his upcoming term, Price said: "Integrity."

Another newcomer with 20 years experience in the financial world Altyn M. Cotell held her own with 17.12% of the votes and 1,433 ballots for her.

Incumbent Diamond Staton-Williams kept her seat on the council with 1,398 ballots in her favor, totaling 16.70% of the votes.