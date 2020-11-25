 Skip to main content
Price Memorial adopt-a-street 31 years and counting
  • Updated
A clean-up selfie

The Rev. Robert P. Mathis, Jr., pastor of Price Memorial from left, Joseph Black, Tommy McCorkle, the Rev. Melvin McCullough (associate pastor of Price), Michael Bankhead and his son, Doneil, and William Black, paused for a selifie during the workday.

 Submitted photo

The Men of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church conducted their quarterly Adopt a Street pickup on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Price Memorial Church, located at 192 Spring Street, SW, Concord, has the distinction of being one of the longest serving participants in Cabarrus County and the State of North Carolina.

In 2019, the church celebrated 30 years of participating in the Adopt a Highway/Street program, however, this was the first ever, "men's only" pickup.

Their signs on the one mile stretch, are located downtown Concord, at the corners of South Union Street and Foard Avenue and Union Street and Manor Avenue, near Food Lion. Ms. Monica Moore serves as the church coordinator of the Adopt a Street ministry.

