The author of “Pearl’s Kaleidoscope, Reflections of a 95-year-old African American Woman’s Life” will be hold a book signing in Concord.
The book signing will be held Sunday, Oct. 8, from 3-5 p.m. at The Allen Small Family Life Center at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 192 Spring St. SW, Concord.
It is a story of an inspiring woman who defied the odds. Pearl’s son, Calvin L. Asbury, wrote the book about his mother’s life from growing up in rural North Carolina. It details her life from the loss of her mother at age 7, a teen pregnancy and across the Civil Rights Movement and the many things that happened during her life.
The book is available on Amazon.