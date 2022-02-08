Principal gets major haircut when Mount Pleasant students surpass fundraiser goal

Students at Mount Pleasant Elementary had a real treat last Friday when Principal Rick Money had his head shaved.

But Money didn't just shave the sides of his head for laughs. The school held its annual PTO Boosterthon Fundraiser and students participated in a Fun Run to help raise money. This was the first time since 2020 that the school held the run.

The fourth and fifth grade students participated in a Color Fun Run. Over the past two weeks, they raised over $34,000 through pledges. For each fundraising goal that students and classes pass, they typically earn an incentive like getting to pie a member of the Boosterthon Team in the face, extended recess and individual prizes.

This year, the big incentive was for Money to have his hair shaved on the sides with a design if the students surpassed $20,000 in total funds raised. They well exceeded that goal.

Money said he had noticed some people have hair cuts with designs shaved into the sides like lines, shapes or flags.

