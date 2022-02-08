Principal gets major haircut when Mount Pleasant students surpass fundraiser goal

Students at Mount Pleasant Elementary had a real treat last Friday when Principal Rick Money had his head shaved.
But Money didn't just shave the sides of his head for laughs. The school held its annual PTO Boosterthon Fundraiser and students participated in a Fun Run to help raise money. This was the first time since 2020 that the school held the run.
The fourth and fifth grade students participated in a Color Fun Run. Over the past two weeks, they raised over $34,000 through pledges. For each fundraising goal that students and classes pass, they typically earn an incentive like getting to pie a member of the Boosterthon Team in the face, extended recess and individual prizes.
This year, the big incentive was for Money to have his hair shaved on the sides with a design if the students surpassed $20,000 in total funds raised. They well exceeded that goal.
Money said he had noticed some people have hair cuts with designs shaved into the sides like lines, shapes or flags.
"Many of our students seem to be getting those hair cuts," he said. "As a 90s kid, it reminded me of the hair fashion that was in style when I was in elementary school, and I wanted to have that connection from what was fun for me as a child and what is again trendy. Plus, it's been fun talking with the kids on what kind of things they are going to get shaved into their own hair. So, that is why we chose that as the incentive."
Students gathered in the afternoon Feb.4 to watch a live-stream of Money getting his design.
One of the school's parents, Autumn Bost, is a hair dresser. She reached out and said she would love to cut Money's hair for the Fundraiser.
Bost copied a design seen in several student's hair, Money said. She shaved an American flag into each side of his head.
"Hopefully the kids got a laugh out of it, but the biggest fun of all was getting to see the kids participate in the Fun Run event," Money said.
As for the funds raised, the parent teacher organization is planning on using the money to pave a blacktop court by the school playground in order. This will give kids an extra access recess area and will help out during rainy days.