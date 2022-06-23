 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Private investment projects continue in Kannapolis

Stadium Lofts June 2022

Stadium Lofts is going up in Downtown Kannapolis. In addition to apartments, the lofts will feature a restaurant and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers offices.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — Private investment continues in the City. Several projects are under construction with others expected to begin soon. Pennant Square Townhomes, located off of S. Main Street, now has three models open and over 40 units have presold.

Stadium Lofts is underway on West Avenue. It will have a restaurant, Towel City Tavern, on the first floor, along with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers offices and an expanded team store. The structure will also have apartments that will overlook Atrium Health Ballpark. It should open in late 2023.

Pennant Square

Pennant Square Townhomes, located off of S. Main Street, now has three models open and over 40 units have presold.

The former Swanee Theatre is being converted to a live music venue. Plans call for it to open this Fall.

Three major projects along I-85 are also moving forward. Metro 63 is being constructed on Lane Street off I-85. Trammell Crow Company is building this new 755,928 square foot Class A facility. The facility is being built to house a wide variety of logistic firms. It should be completed by 2023.

Metro 63

Metro 63 is being constructed on Lane Street off I-85.

Lakeshore Corporate Park, will be built on the site of the former Intimidators stadium. Construction will start this summer with the expectation of a company moving in within the two years.

Water and sewer infrastructure is almost complete for the Kannapolis Crossing development. Kannapolis Crossing is at Exit 65 and will include houses, restaurants, businesses, offices and more.

