Project architect to take local input on Frank Liske Park barn at Saturday meeting

CONCORD — Cabarrus County will host an input meeting Saturday about the new design for the Frank Liske Park barn which was burned down in April.

Plans for the new barn are moving forward and the County and project architect, C Design, are looking for feedback from the community on potential design as they develop the final construction drawings.

Residents in the County can view renderings of the barn, speak with experts and provide feedback on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Frank Liske Park Arbor Shelter (4001 Stough Road, Concord) which is adjacent to the barn site at the park.

COVID-19 protocols will be followed for the event including masks and social distancing.

Residents wishing to participate online can do so in a survey that will launch next week. Follow https://www.facebook.com/CabCoALP/ for details.