Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: What every man needs to know

According to survey data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, men are half as likely as women to visit a doctor over a two-year period and more than three times as likely to skip seeing a physician for five-plus years. Moreover, men are more than twice as likely to say they’ve never had contact with a doctor or health professional as an adult.

Factoring male reluctance to seek medical care with a decrease in cancer screenings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is especially crucial to understand risks for developing prostate cancer and how to speak with your doctor about screening options.

According to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, one in eight American men will get prostate cancer at some point. However, African American men are more likely to be diagnosed than any other group.

Additional disparities include:

African American men are 76% more likely to be afflicted than white men.

African American men are twice as likely to die as a result of prostate cancer than men of other ethnicities.

African American men are more likely than other groups to develop prostate cancer between 40 and 45 – a rarity among other ethnicities.