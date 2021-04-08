Providing digital literacy training to active older adults

CHARLOTTE – When Holly Van Kuren began teaching active adults as part of Digital Charlotte, an initiative of the Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte, the classes were in person. Then the pandemic hit.
"This population needed these skills now more than ever," said Van Kuren, a master's student in the Knight School of Communication. "So, we revised the material and basically created a whole new program to be successful as a completely virtual class."
"It came out of a relationship Digital Charlotte had with the YMCA and their concern about this population being on the other side of the digital divide," said Zachary White, an associate professor in the Knight School of Communication who serves as an advisor to the program. "We wanted to understand the barriers seniors face in using technology and design curriculum to help them appreciate the relevance technology has for them."
While the pandemic halted in-person training at local YMCAs, the demand for the classes increased due to quarantine requirements. Even virtually, it was clear that the participants were excited about the classes. Beyond learning to communicate virtually with their doctors, the participants enjoyed learning everything from online grocery shopping to communicating with their family members through Zoom.
"I am hooked! I cannot wait to take more classes," said program participant Judy Avalos.
An unexpected highlight of the program is what the participants receive upon completing the six-week course.
"During our last class we said, surprise, you all get to keep this laptop!" Van Kuren explained. "And they were blown away! I was so excited to tell them that I actually was even tearing up myself. Some of them cried. They said this is a gift from God. They were so elated."
The Digital Charlotte partnership is just one example of how graduate students in the Knight School of Communication put classroom theory into practice with real-world experiences.