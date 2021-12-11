 Skip to main content
PruittHealth asks community to send holiday messages to surprise patients
PruittHealth asks community to send holiday messages to surprise patients

PruittHealth Holiday Caring Cards

PruittHealth is asking the community to send in holiday messages, like the card above, to its patients to bring some cheer to its patients this holiday season. 

 Facebook

Once again, PruittHealth is asking the community to send in greetings to its patients this holiday season.

To combat loneliness and social isolation, which the CDC reports is linked to serious health conditions, caregivers at PruittHealth are asking the community to send holiday messages, prayers, drawings and videos to CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com.

For the past three, the community has surprised patients with a little holiday cheer. In 2019, PruittHealth requested that physical cards be sent to its residents. With COVID-19, this wasn't possible. But they still wanted to bring some light to residents. 

Now the community is able to send in different types of greetings, not just cards, electronically. 

PruittHealth activities directors and caregivers will share these holiday greetings and messages of encouragement with patients – more than 9,000 of them in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – to ensure they know that they are in the thoughts of compassionate friends, even ones they have never met.

“Together, we can ensure no older adult in our communities feels forgotten this holiday season and with a simple act of kindness, we can do our part to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community,” Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. “We saw firsthand how these Caring Cards help bring such joy to patients' faces when we piloted the program and I thank everyone who participates in advance for helping us repeat its success this year."

