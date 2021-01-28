PruittHealth asks community to send valentines to seniors

PruittHealth is asking the Cabarrus community to help bring joy to its residents for Valentine's Day.

As the pandemic continues, long-term care residents at PruittHealth are still experiencing life without visitors. And due to COVID-19 health precautions, residents are unable to receive physical cards. To spread the love this, PruittHealth is asking the public to participate in its virtual Caring Card program.

PruittHealth started this program to remind its patients they are loved, and submissions are shared with its centers across the Southeast. Although only digital cards and virtual messages are accepted at this time, patients are more grateful than ever for the community's support.

Caring Cards are welcome any time throughout the year, but with the lack of in-person visits, holidays can be lonely.

Those interested in submitting Caring Cards can do so at www.pruitthealth.com/caring-cards.

The community really came through for patients last month with holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and more, and PruittHealth hopes they’ll help bring joy again by submitting Valentines online here so every PruittHealth patient feels loved.