PruittHealth seeks support to surprise seniors for holidays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports lonliness and self-isolation is linked to serious health conditions. To combat this, PruittHealth is asking the community to send holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and videos.

Last year, PruittHealth requested for physical cards to be sent in for their residents. With COVID-19, this wasn't possible. But they still wanted to bring some light to residents, some of whom have gone for months without visitors.

All messages can be sent to PruittHealth residents through CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com/Caring-Cards.

"This year has been difficult for everyone, especially our patients, but one thing that has helped to keep spirits up throughout the pandemic is the love and support given to us by the community," Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. "This holiday season, our patients need that support more than ever, and we're asking community members to send holiday greetings so that no senior feels alone and is reminded that they are loved."