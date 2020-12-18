PruittHealth seeks support to surprise seniors for holidays

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports lonliness and self-isolation is linked to serious health conditions. To combat this, PruittHealth is asking the community to send holiday greetings, prayers, drawings and videos.
Last year, PruittHealth requested for physical cards to be sent in for their residents. With COVID-19, this wasn't possible. But they still wanted to bring some light to residents, some of whom have gone for months without visitors.
All messages can be sent to PruittHealth residents through CaringCards@pruitthealth.com or submit them online at PruittHealth.com/Caring-Cards.
"This year has been difficult for everyone, especially our patients, but one thing that has helped to keep spirits up throughout the pandemic is the love and support given to us by the community," Neil Pruitt, chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. "This holiday season, our patients need that support more than ever, and we're asking community members to send holiday greetings so that no senior feels alone and is reminded that they are loved."
Life without visitors has changed the experience of our long-term care patients, especially now with the holidays approaching. The Caring Cards program is a way the community can help us bring light and positivity to patients during this difficult time. We started this initiative to remind our patients they are loved, and submissions are shared with every one of our centers across the Southeast. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only digital cards and virtual messages can be accepted from the community at this time, and our patients are more grateful than ever for the community's support. Caring Cards are welcome any time throughout the year. Those interested in submitting Caring Cards can do so at www.pruitthealth.com/caring-cards.
PruittHealth activities directors and caregivers will share these holiday greetings and messages of encouragement with patients – more than 9,000 of them in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina – to ensure they know that they are in the thoughts of compassionate friends, even ones they have never met.
“Together, we can ensure no older adult in our communities feels forgotten this holiday season and with a simple act of kindness, we can do our part to improve the health and well-being of older adults in the community,” Pruitt said. “We saw firsthand how these Caring Cards help bring such joy to patients' faces when we piloted the program last year and I thank everyone who participates in advance for helping us repeat its success this year."
