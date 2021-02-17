 Skip to main content
PruittHealth sees $137.2 million loss, Medicaid underfunding
Patient Positive cases for 2020

PruittHealth had 5,174 patient test positive for COVID-19 last year, as the health care company was underfunded by Medicaid.

 PruittHealth

PruittHealth lost $137.2 million during the pandemic and 45 percent of that loss was due to Medicaid underfunding.

An independent audit showed that Medicaid underfunded PruittHealth $7.2 million or $4.8 million with add-ons in North Carolina alone. The audit also showed Medicaid underfunded the company in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Employee Positive Cases

Over the last year, PruittHealth had 15 percent of its workforce test positive for COVID-19 and saw a 20 percent decrease in its occupancy. 

The healthcare service also saw a 20 percent decrease in skilled nursing center occupancy, but there was a 22 percent increase in home care service enrollment.

During 2020, 15% of its workforce tested positive for COVID-19, about 1,904 workers, and 5,174 patients also tested positive. The first patient to have COVID-19 tested positive March 16 and two days later the first employee tested positive. In total, PruittHealth spent $2.7 million on testing in 2020.

To keep a safe environment for its employees and patients, PruittHealth hired 60 infection preventionists in 2020 and expects to hire 40 more in 2021.

But to give back to its employees, the company raised the minimum wage for certified nurse assistants to $12 an hour.

Currently more than 75 percent of eligible PruittHealth patients are already vaccinated for COVID-19, and the team at PruittHealth sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

