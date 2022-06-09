Public hearing for county budget draws little attention, budget vote takes place in two weeks

CABARRUS COUNTY — There weren't exactly crickets at the Cabarrus County fiscal year 2023 budget public hearing, but it was a near thing.

The public hearing for the $318 million recommended budget took place at the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners' work session Monday night, a change from previous years.

Usually, the public hearing is held at the board's regular meeting. The public hearing would be held and then the vote for the budget would follow. Chairman Steve Morris said the county moved the public hearing back in order to promote public participation and give the council more time to consider public comments before voting. Attracting public interest in the budget process is something municipalities are also considering.

The plan worked, in part. Commissioners have two weeks to think about public comments. But there wasn't an influx of people waiting to speak. Only one person spoke.

But the lone-speaker's comments were thought provoking, especially on the question of finding better ways to hire school nurses.

While the public hearing may not have attracted many residents, the budget has some noteworthy points.

At the top of the list is the maintained tax rate. The recommend budget maintains the 74-cent tax rate to fund the $318 million. This is an increase on the county's current 2022 fiscal year $297 million budget. The county has also stated that its five year plan allows for the tax rate to be maintained through fiscal year 2024.

And according to the county, this money is going to three key areas: personnel, education and capital projects.

Personnel

In total, the budget is proposed to fund an additional 39 positions across county departments. Notably departments requested more positions, but the budget only funds 39.

Public safety and welfare take up a big part of those positions.

The budget adds 11 positions to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, including a captain, four deputies and six detention officers. The budget also states that expenses for the captain and two of the deputies will be funded by the Town of Harrisburg through its contract for law enforcement services.

Cabarrus Emergency Medical Services may also see some added positions. The budget proposes adding two paramedics to help with the increase in calls for service and to maintain response times. The county is also looking for ways to increase the number of people on night shifts. The budget also adds three paramedic trainee positions. After completing the program, the trainees will move to full-time positions with a two year commitment to the county.

There are also five positions proposed for the Department of Human Services to help in the Child Welfare Division, including social workers and supervisors. The county cited significant turnover and high caseloads as the reason for the added positions.

Between the sheriff's office, Cabarrus EMS and the Child Welfare Division, that takes up 21 of the 39 added positions.

The budget did include funding for a new school nurse at Roberta Road Middle School.

Education

As for education spending, there is an increase in funding across the board. That is mainly due to rising costs, but also an increase in local supplements for salaries.

The Cabarrus County Schools budget totals $73.6 million, an increase of 3.6% from last year.

The CCS budget covers rising costs of staff and technology, expenses for the new Roberta Road Middle School and Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute, and improvements to facilities and grounds.

The current 2022 fiscal year budget includes a 10.5% local supplement for CCS, which adds funding to salaries. This also helps attract teachers to the district. The Cabarrus County Board of Education also used one-time federal funding to up that number to 12% for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 school years.

The county budgeted 1% in its 2023 fiscal year budget to act as a reserve fund for the local supplement to help fund it past 2024. An additional 0.5% will be put in the 2024 fiscal year budget.

Kannapolis City Schools will also see an increase in local supplement from the county, with a 0.5% increase.

The KCS total budget and the budget for charter schools also increased to $8.9 million and $6.3 million respectively.

Capital projects

As for projects, this fiscal year falls on an off year where the county doesn't add any debt for capital projects. The county will use its pay‐as‐you‐go program, which uses cash rather than debt, to fund $22.1 million worth in projects.

The bulk of that funding, about half at $11.6 million, will go toward projects at county facilities, including utility and RV lot improvements at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, paving the overflow parking lot at the Concord Senior Center, and tennis court renovations at Frank Liske Park.

To find the full county budget, go to https://www.cabarruscounty.us/Connect-with-CabCo/Hot-Topics/FY23-Budget-Information.