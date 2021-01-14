Public-Private Partnership Targets 1 Million Vaccinations by July 4

CHARLOTTE — Several organizations and business across the state of North Carolina are joining together in an effort to vaccinate one million citizens by July 4.
Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a public-private partnership with the state of North Carolina to help vaccinate as many individuals as possible by that date.
“I’m incredibly proud of the nationally leading models of care we continue to offer our community, like distributing over 2 million masks, eliminating testing disparities in underserved communities, developing our Atrium Health Hospital at Home program, and now this incredible goal of reaching 1 million vaccinations by July 4,” Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health, said in a press release. “Through public-private partnerships like this, we have the opportunity to defeat this virus, allow children to return to school and help local businesses return to normal operations.”
Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday in a press conference that several mass vaccination sites are being established across the state including Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
“In our business it’s all about speed and safety,” Marcus Smith, president and chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, said. “Last year we moved quickly alongside Atrium Health to create on-site drive-thru testing as well as produce COVID-safe drive-in movies, concerts and our Christmas light show. We want to accelerate the process of getting the general public back to its next normal, where people can enjoy everyday activities and sporting events safely. We're ready to support this aggressive vaccine initiative and help restore our community to good health."
More details will be released in the coming days for the timing of these events. Just Thursday it was announced by the Chamber of Commerce anyone aged 65 and older is able to get the vaccine now in Cabarrus County. Up to this point only frontline healthcare workers and certain members of the older population were able to get it.
“Getting vaccines in people’s arms as quickly and equitably as possible is a top priority for North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said. “Partnerships with businesses, health providers and government like this can help get it done.”
More information about Atrium Health’s vaccination plans for the public, including frequently asked questions and scheduling vaccine, can be found at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19Vaccine.