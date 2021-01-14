Public-Private Partnership Targets 1 Million Vaccinations by July 4

CHARLOTTE — Several organizations and business across the state of North Carolina are joining together in an effort to vaccinate one million citizens by July 4.

Honeywell, Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and the Charlotte Motor Speedway have announced a public-private partnership with the state of North Carolina to help vaccinate as many individuals as possible by that date.

“I’m incredibly proud of the nationally leading models of care we continue to offer our community, like distributing over 2 million masks, eliminating testing disparities in underserved communities, developing our Atrium Health Hospital at Home program, and now this incredible goal of reaching 1 million vaccinations by July 4,” Eugene A. Woods, president and chief executive officer of Atrium Health, said in a press release. “Through public-private partnerships like this, we have the opportunity to defeat this virus, allow children to return to school and help local businesses return to normal operations.”

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday in a press conference that several mass vaccination sites are being established across the state including Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.