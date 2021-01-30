Public-private partnership vaccinating 19,000 at Bank of America Stadium

“Working closely with tremendous support from the State of North Carolina, Mecklenburg County and the City of Charlotte, the partners are bringing their collective strengths and capabilities to help optimize the vaccination process, eliminate bottlenecks and reduce waiting times,” said Darius Adamczyk, chairman and CEO of Honeywell. “Together with our terrific partners Atrium Health, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway, we are establishing a model that will greatly benefit North Carolina and, we hope, will prove useful to many other parts of the country.”

“Providing these vaccinations is an essential task for the health of our community and an important step in returning to a sense of normalcy,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “We’re grateful to be part of this partnership with so many great organizations, and proud to do our part by providing Bank of America Stadium for this mass vaccination event. We’ve taken the learnings from last week’s event at Charlotte Motor Speedway and many of the practices and policies we had in place from the football season to create an efficient and safe experience for those who visit the stadium this weekend. We’re going to be able to provide a lot of vaccinations and also hope that our operation can serve as a model that can be replicated for other venues across our region and the country.”