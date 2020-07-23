Purple Heart Homes restores Concord veteran's roof

CONCORD — Purple Heart Homes in partnership with other businesses restored the roof of a Concord veteran’s family home Monday.
With the help of Owens Corning and K & L Dunrite Roofing Restoration, Jim and Nancy McDonald’s roof was restored after years of wind and hail damage and weathering due to age.
“It just feels wonderful to give back to a veteran that has given so much to us,” said Amanda Bradder, K & L Dunrite marketing manager. “Giving back and learning behind the scenes just how impactful it is for the veteran, it is such a life-changing thing for them.”
K & L representatives delivered flowers to the home during the restoration, Bradder said, as an added token of appreciation for Jim McDonald’s service.
While the majority of the damage was due to wind, there was a small leak on the porch, but small leaks can lead to larger problems, said Jim Turner, a K & L Dunrite representative.
“Whether it is an emergency or whether it is the condition of the house, it is about protecting the home of the people,” he said.
The nonprofit had been working with the McDonalds since early last year through the organization’s veteran aging in place program. Nancy McDonald submitted an application for repairs to the home, siting wood rot, leaking windows and roof and a cracked ceiling.
“We look at the health, then safety, then accessibility. We did an assessment, and they need every bit of this,” said Matt Stevenson, director over PHH’s veteran aging in place program.
The nonprofit approved the application and set a budget of $20,000 for the project. But, Stevenson said, after getting an estimate on the costs for the repairs, the project would be closer to $30,000.
With the already allocated funds, repairs were made to the McDonald’s HVAC by Native Air Inc. and the home's foundation was repaired by Dry Pro Foundation and Crawlspace. That took about $19,200 of the budget. An accessibility ramp was also added to the house, Stevenson said.
The roof and windows were left unrepaired, so the nonprofit reached out to its partners for help. Owens Corning — a company that has worked with PHH for at least five years and has completed more than 200 roofing projects — stepped in this year and donated the materials to repair the roof through its own aid program. Owens Corning then reached out to K & L Dunrite for the restoration. This was the first PHH project that K & L Dunrite had participated in.
As an added surprise, a manufacturing company donated six windows to PHH, which were installed at the McDonalds’ home Thursday, July 16.
Sometimes, Stevenson said, repair projects for veterans can take a while to complete. Stevenson, also a veteran, has worked with PHH for about three years. In that time, he said, he became aware of just how many disabled veterans needed the nonprofit’s aid.
“The biggest thing for me was I did not recognize the depth of need for home improvement for veterans that are disabled,” he said. “We are able to provide some type of freedom for them and that makes them feel a lot better as well.”
The PHH does not receive any federal grant money and chooses projects based on the needs specific to each veteran applicant. Once an application is reviewed and approved, a budget is set for the project. Thankfully, when PHH funds are spent with more work still to be done, aid partners like Owens Corning and K & L Dunrite can step in to help complete the project.
“In my opinion,” Stevenson said, “for the nonprofit world, you have to collaborate.”
Applications for the PHH’s Veterans Home Ownership Program and the Veterans Aging in Place for disabled veterans are available at purplehearthomesusa.org/apply/.
