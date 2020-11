Brookdale Concord Parkway Senior Living Solutions is holding a "Putt Putt for Alzheimer's" at Jock-o's Mini Golf in Kannapolis on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The fundraiser, which benefits the Alzheimer's Association, is from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Between 1 and 3 p.m., participants can get free hot chocolate and s'mores, and there will be a chance for prizes for hole-in-ones.

Jock-o's is at 259 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.