Quarry Crusher Run raises $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus

Quarry Crusher Funds

The raised funds will generate 50 new matches for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County youth.

 Submitted photo

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Quarry Crusher Run raised $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County.

Thank you to our 2022 Vulcan Materials Company Quarry Crusher Run participants, sponsors and volunteers!

This amazing event raised $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County. This big gift will generate 50 new matches for our youth and set them on a trajectory for success in life.

We are so grateful to everyone that made the Vulcan Materials Company Quarry Crusher Run a success for BBBS. We hope you have a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year!

