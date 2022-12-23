Quarry Crusher Run raises $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Quarry Crusher Run raised $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County.

Thank you to our 2022 Vulcan Materials Company Quarry Crusher Run participants, sponsors and volunteers!

This amazing event raised $60,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cabarrus County. This big gift will generate 50 new matches for our youth and set them on a trajectory for success in life.

We are so grateful to everyone that made the Vulcan Materials Company Quarry Crusher Run a success for BBBS. We hope you have a blessed Christmas and a prosperous New Year!