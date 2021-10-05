Race week: Expect lots of traffic around Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord Mills

CONCORD – Drivers in northeast Mecklenburg County and southwest Cabarrus County should prepare for additional traffic leading up to NASCAR events at Charlotte Motor Speedway Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10. The N.C. Department of Transportation is partnering with local agencies to plan for increased traffic on I-85, U.S. 29, N.C. 49, and Bruton Smith Boulevard.

NCDOT will use overhead message signs and portable message signs to alert people of potential problem areas and suggested alternate routes around incidents and congestion. The department advises motorists to check for real-time traffic information by going to www.DriveNC.gov, calling 511 or following NCDOT on social media.

Bruton Smith Boulevard often has the most traffic volume because mobile direction services and GPS devices typically direct users to this route. Because of this, NCDOT encourages motorists to use U.S. 29 to access the speedway whenever possible.

The following are suggested routes for motorists heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway:

• From South Carolina: Take I-77 North to the I-485 outer loop (Exit 1B) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33).

• From Virginia: Take I-77 South to the I-485 Inner Loop (Exit 19A) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33).