RACING SAFE: CMS with COVID-19 safety measures in place for race fans

CONCORD — A select group of fans got a chance to check out Charlotte Motor Speedway’s COVID-19 protocols Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend's racing including the NASACAR playoff race, the Bank of America ROVAL 400.
“When the year started, it was our 60th anniversary and we had all these grand plans for what this year would look like, but in March when the pandemic struck, restrictions took place, the whole world changed for all of us,” Greg Walter, executive Vice President and general manager of CMS, said. “But this weekend we get to celebrate the fact that fans are back in the stands.
“I will tell you on behalf of our team, that’s what fuels us, that’s part of our DNA to put on great events, and we’re excited they’re going to be here.”
Charlotte Motor Speedway was the first major venue in North Carolina to hold an event after Governor Roy Cooper issued “Safer at Home” orders in March.
But that event — the Coca-Cola 600 — was held entirely without fans in May and even with restrictions on the number of media members who could be on site covering the event.
There will still be restrictions for this weekend’s races, but this time there will be fans in the stands. This will be the second event in North Carolina to accommodate fans following last week’s Panthers game in Charlotte that hosted 5,000 people in a Carolina victory over the Cardinals.
Gov. Cooper declared a couple of weeks ago sports venues with greater than 10,000-seat capacity could host fans with COVID-19 restrictions still in place — six feet of social distance between patrons, masks being worn at all times and rigorous cleaning procedures along with additional hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venues.
Charlotte Motor Speedway will host three events this weekend — the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCars GT Championship Series— with 6,600 fans in attendance for the events, the most so far in attendance for a major sporting event in the state since COVID-19 restrictions began.
“Our team has worked hard with local and state officials to develop the protocols that you’ll see today in order to keep our fans safe,” Walter said. “We’ll be at that 6,600 number which is under that 7 percent that the Governor has set forth.
“We’re excited to show each and every one of them a good time, a safe time, and make some memories out here.”
A group of about 20 fans got a chance to take a look at the new way things will run at CMS this weekend starting with temperature checks for every fan on their way into the stadium. Additionally, fans will be asked if they have had any symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 14 days or if they have come into contact with anyone who has been known to have the virus.
Next, they will walk through a bag check station where they must have a clear, soft-sided bag measuring no more than 14 inches on the longest side if they wish to bring in items to the venue. This is to limit contact between staff and patrons on the way in. Staff can view what is inside the bag and let the fan in after a quick check.
Finally in getting into the stadium, all ticketing is no-contact as well as fans will have their phones scanned with their passes to get in before entering the venue.
Once inside, all souvenir stations will operate with one-way entry and exits while everything will be purchased with credit and debit cards to discourage contact. Additionally, concession stands will be operated in a grab-and-go fashion with fans walking into a concession stand, selecting an item from a shelf or cooler and taking it to the register where they will again pay by card.
Fans can then make their way to their seats where they will be required to be socially distanced at all times and don their masks.
CMS is not the first NASCAR venue to have fans in the stands — three other sites have hosted people already this season following the beginning of the pandemic — so the Speedway did all it could to learn from its peers in how best to keep everyone safe.
“We had the playbook from our other tracks,” Walter said. “We had the playbooks from Texas, Tennessee, as well as from New Hampshire so we just adapted that for our track given the state guidelines as well the physical properties of the track, we were able to mesh all that together.
“This playbook works. We’ve seen it happen where you have these large events. In Tennessee they had more than 20,000 fans at a race and there was no tracing of infection at that event. We know how to do it so we feel really good about where we are.”
Charlotte Motor Speedway is a very special place for fans Chris and Emily Gilmore. The couple got engaged at CMS, were married there, and even did a gender reveal.
The Concord couple got a chance to see the venue Friday and they are excited for the race this weekend.
“We haven’t missed a race in the past 10 years, so missing in May was kind of devastating for us,” Chris said. “When we got invited back here it was really exciting, especially getting to spend it with my family now (and) my 1-year-old son.
“We’re trying to get him into it, so it’s pretty special.”
This won’t be their son’s first race. They already went to the event in Darlington earlier this year, but it will be their first race in Charlotte with him.
Safety was absolutely a priority for the Gilmores at this event as their son will be in attendance and they said they can deal with some restrictions if it helps everything get back to normal sooner in the long run.
“Don’t be discouraged,” Emily said. “We need to do whatever we can to be able to do these things to be able to get back in the stands.”
The Bank of America ROVAL 400 will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and will air on NBC and stream on the NBC Sports App.
