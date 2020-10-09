RACING SAFE: CMS with COVID-19 safety measures in place for race fans

Next, they will walk through a bag check station where they must have a clear, soft-sided bag measuring no more than 14 inches on the longest side if they wish to bring in items to the venue. This is to limit contact between staff and patrons on the way in. Staff can view what is inside the bag and let the fan in after a quick check.

Finally in getting into the stadium, all ticketing is no-contact as well as fans will have their phones scanned with their passes to get in before entering the venue.

Once inside, all souvenir stations will operate with one-way entry and exits while everything will be purchased with credit and debit cards to discourage contact. Additionally, concession stands will be operated in a grab-and-go fashion with fans walking into a concession stand, selecting an item from a shelf or cooler and taking it to the register where they will again pay by card.

Fans can then make their way to their seats where they will be required to be socially distanced at all times and don their masks.

CMS is not the first NASCAR venue to have fans in the stands — three other sites have hosted people already this season following the beginning of the pandemic — so the Speedway did all it could to learn from its peers in how best to keep everyone safe.