Ramp closures on I-85 next week

CHARLOTTE – Starting Monday night, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing ramps on Interstate 85 in both directions between the U.S. 29/N.C. 49 connector and Mallard Creek Church Road, as part of a $6.3 million contract to improve about 13 miles of the highway between the lower connector and N.C. 73.

The exit and entrance ramp closures will take place over the next three weeks from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, as weather permits. Crews will begin on I-85 North at the lower connector, continuing to University City Boulevard, Harris Boulevard, and Mallard Creek Church Road. The closures will then shift to I-85 South ramps at these interchanges.

The project consists of repairing and sealing the existing concrete pavement joints, repairing shoulders, and replacing all pavement markings and markers between the U.S. 29/N.C. 49 connector and Mallard Creek Church Road.

In the newer section of concrete highway between Mallard Creek Church Road and N.C. 73, crews will install snow plowable markers. The project also includes improvements to the bridge over Mallard Creek, including a new deck overlay to improve the riding surface for drivers.