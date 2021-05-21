 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramp closures on I-85 next week
0 comments

Ramp closures on I-85 next week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ncdot.JPG
Thompson, Adam

CHARLOTTE – Starting Monday night, N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will be closing ramps on Interstate 85 in both directions between the U.S. 29/N.C. 49 connector and Mallard Creek Church Road, as part of a $6.3 million contract to improve about 13 miles of the highway between the lower connector and N.C. 73.

The exit and entrance ramp closures will take place over the next three weeks from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, as weather permits. Crews will begin on I-85 North at the lower connector, continuing to University City Boulevard, Harris Boulevard, and Mallard Creek Church Road. The closures will then shift to I-85 South ramps at these interchanges.

The project consists of repairing and sealing the existing concrete pavement joints, repairing shoulders, and replacing all pavement markings and markers between the U.S. 29/N.C. 49 connector and Mallard Creek Church Road.

In the newer section of concrete highway between Mallard Creek Church Road and N.C. 73, crews will install snow plowable markers. The project also includes improvements to the bridge over Mallard Creek, including a new deck overlay to improve the riding surface for drivers.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts