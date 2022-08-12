RCCC Foundation gets ready for annual golf tournament

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation has solidified plans for its annual Golf Classic, set for Friday, Oct. 21, at The Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis.

Proceeds from the event allow the Foundation to carry out its commitment to raise money to fund student scholarships, necessary updates to technology and equipment across the College’s campuses in Rowan and Cabarrus counties, and workforce development programs in areas such as advanced technology and healthcare. During the last academic year, the Foundation awarded nearly $280,000 in scholarship funding to support nearly 400 students with tuition, fees, books and related needs.

“We’re excited to welcome golfers and sponsors to participate as we host this year’s tournament at The Club at Irish Creek for the first time,” said Paige Crowe, this year’s tournament co-chair. “By participating in a fun-filled day of golf or contributing through a sponsorship, they will make a real difference in our community. There is no better return on investment than to allow someone to reach their dreams and create a better life.”

A variety of sponsorship opportunities will be available for both golfers and non-golfers, including a new option to contribute in honor, memory or recognition of a friend or loved one.

Registration and practice tees open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The program and shotgun start will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch on the course, a putting contest, 19th Hole Happy Hour, and an awards ceremony to be held at 3:30 p.m.

“I am very proud of the work of the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Foundation, and I look forward to another exciting Golf Classic,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We appreciate the community’s continued support of this event to ensure the success of our students.”

Early registration is encouraged since space is limited. To learn more, including how to secure a sponsorship and participate, please contact Foundation Director Connie Rheinecker at connie.rheinecker@rccc.edu or visit www.rccc.edu/golf.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).