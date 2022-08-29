READERS FOR CHANGE: Foster Care in Rowan County

SALISBURY - On Wednesday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m., the Readers for Change group at South Main Book Company. Friends, neighbors, organizers, politicians, teachers, and students will gather to learn from local experts how they can help some of our most vulnerable citizens.

Representatives from the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, the Terrie Hess House (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and others will attend. No advanced reading is required for your participation; the book, Stranger Care written by Sarah Sentilles, will be encouraged for further study.

WHY: Research demonstrates children raised in foster care often contend with some of the most negative health and behavioral outcomes of all members of a community, and the numbers of vulnerable children in our community are expected to rise as reproductive rights are increasingly regulated by state governments. Rowan County's Department of Social Services (DSS) reports they currently have 176 youth in custody (an increase over fiscal year 21-22 when they averaged 169); yet they currently only offer 40 licensed foster homes, also a slight increase over the 34 homes they averaged last fiscal year. Foster youths are housed in a variety of placements, including with relatives; however, 38 foster youth are currently placed outside of Rowan County due to the lack of foster homes available in the vicinity.