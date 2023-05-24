Kannapolis Memorial Day Ceremony will be May 29th at Veterans Park in Kannapolis starting at noon.

The ceremony will be preceded with a parade. It will include veterans; the A.L. Brown High School Navy JROTC Unit; the Northwest Cabarrus High School Airforce JROTC Unit carrying the 50 state flags of the United States; veterans marching and or riding in a trolley; the Freight-liner Ride of Pride Truck celebrating the 21st anniversary of the Ride of Pride and, an escort by the Patriot Guard.

Want to participate?

Any other units or vehicles wishing to march in the parade should call Jimmy Wilson, chairman of the ceremony, at 704-794-3417.

The parade will form up at the corner of the parking garage and Laureate Way and start at approximately 11:40 a.m. The ceremony in the park will start at noon.

The guest speaker this year is Rear Admiral Miriam L. Lafferty, Assistant Commandant for Reserve [CG-] U.S. Coast Guard.

“We will also recognize any Gold Star families present,” Wilson said. “We’re asking everyone to bring their own chairs, small American flags to wave and umbrellas if needed, water will be made available throughout the park.”

The former Miss North Carolina Miss Victoria Huggins will be singing. This year’s ceremony is sponsored by Beaver-Pittman American Legion Post 115.

The Ladies Auxiliary Unit 115 will be distributing poppies and will have baked goods for you to make donations for their effort to help our veterans in our nursing homes and at the VA Hospital in Salisbury.

For more information, call Wilson at 704-794-3417.