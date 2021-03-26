Recycling contamination costs us all

Sorting the recycling problem

Recycling participation increased in 2011 when Cabarrus County and the cities of Concord and Kannapolis changed to single-stream recycling. Residents received one large cart for all their recyclables and the list of recyclable materials was extensive. Collection trucks picked up the mixed goods and sent the materials to the Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) in Charlotte.

Then the markets changed. China stopped accepting recyclable material from the United States.

Countries that received recyclables soon ran out of space and put limits on the amount of contamination they would accept. MRFs also limited what they would accept and passed the responsibility on to households.

Just one contaminated household cart could cause an entire recycling truck to divert to the landfill. Non-recyclable items that make it to the MRF can break machinery, causing long delays. These challenges increase the cost of processing recyclables and decrease the lifespan of our Speedway Landfill.

It’s become essential for recyclers to know what belongs in the trash and what can go to recycling.

Recycling education and outreach