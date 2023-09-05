KANNAPOLIS - Registration is under way for participants of the Kannapolis Christmas Parade.

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 9, in downtown Kannapolis.

Thousands of lights decorate each parade entry which make it one of the holiday’s most special nighttime events in North Carolina. This is a great Christmas holiday tradition for you and your family to enjoy.

If you would like to participate in the parade or sponsor an award category, please visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmasparade or contact Becky Tolle, btolle@kannapolisnc.gov.

Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations, and schools.

The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.