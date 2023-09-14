Editor's Note People and organizations across Cabarrus County joined the rest of America in remembering Sept. 11, 2001 — those who were lost, those who served selflessly. Our friends in Midland shared with us photos and information about their Patriots Day program.

Black-Phillips American Legion Post 433 turned out in good numbers on Saturday morning, Sept. 9, to remember, honor and teach about the tragedy that took place on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001.

The national anthem was performed by Dustin Curlee, who had appeared on American Idol in 2021. Dustin won the Golden Ticket at his appearance at American Idol.

Among the 77 guests in attendance were two special guest speakers — retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Edwin A. "Skip" Vincent, who was on active duty as 9/11 unfolded, and last to speak was Thomas Ehlers, commander of the North Carolina American Legion.

Adding depth to the program was the element of 14 members of the 208th U.S. Army Band, based at the U.S. Army Reserve, 500 Wilshire Ave. SW, in Concord. We were entertained by their performance of several patriotic renditions including tribute to the U.S Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard with their individual songs.

Honors continued as taps, was performed by Mike Benfield with a three volley rifle salute provided by members of the Cabarrus County Veteran’s Honor Guard. This was followed by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, which was led by 8-year-old Brian Gaffney. Brian had previously assisted post Commander Bill Derugen in the lowering of the American flag to the half staff position.

At the closing of the program, a delicious continental breakfast was served by Tania Cosgrove, a professional caterer, and assisted by Post 433 members. We witnessed a true team effort while enjoying the support of nearby communities Midland, Locust and Stanfield.