Renaissance Festival gets spooky for Halloween weekend

Already the Carolina’s largest costume party, the Renaissance Festival becomes the place to kick off Halloween with day-long celebrations happening on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29-30, from 9:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Event admission is free for children ages 12 and under courtesy of Harris Teeter (a $20 savings) and there will be fun, free, and safe trick or treating throughout the 25-acre festival village.

Children are also encouraged to search for the Queen’s Treasure Chest in the Halloween Treasure Hunt and win prizes in the Halloween costume contest. A full day of regular festival entertainment is complemented by the “Knights of the Living Dead” a zombie jousting challenge, three times daily throughout the Halloween weekend. Adults are encouraged to shop the artisan marketplace for Halloween costumes and accessories while escorting children as they trick or treat the village.

The annual Festival continues, Saturdays and Sundays, now through Nov. 20th at its permanent fairgrounds on Poplar Tent Road, between I-77 and I-85, just minutes north of Charlotte.

The Renaissance Festival is a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 25-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and features swimming mermaids, falconry presentations, and a feast – all rolled into one non-stop, day-long family adventure.

Halloween Daze and Spooky Knights at the Renaissance Festival is made possible by Harris Teeter Stores, Pepsi, and Hungry Howie’s Pizza. Event parking is always free courtesy of Harris Teeter. For tickets and visitor information visit carolina.renfestinfo.com.