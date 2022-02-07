Renovations scheduled at Cabarrus County Animal Shelter

CONCORD, N.C. – The Cabarrus County Animal Shelter will limit operations from Feb. 14 to 18 for scheduled renovations to the dog housing area. The renovations cut the number of operational dog kennels from 24 to 12.

To help limit the number of dogs at the facility, the shelter is offering a $20 dog adoption special through Feb. 14. To view pets available for adoption, visit cabarruscounty.us/pets or follow @CabCoAnimalShelter on Facebook.

During the renovation, the shelter will not offer dog adoptions or take owner surrender requests. Shelter staff will evaluate strays on a case-by-case basis, limiting intakes to emergencies only.

The shelter anticipates it will return to full operations on Feb. 21.

Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kevin Klinglesmith oversees animal shelter operations. He hopes the community can help care for stray dogs during the renovation.

“Cabarrus has a great network of animal-loving individuals and we need their help,” said Klinglesmith. “If you find a healthy, non-aggressive stray dog, please consider fostering it yourself or ask your friends and neighbors if they can provide care while we work to find the owner.”