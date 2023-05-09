CHARLOTTE — Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) announced a media internship opportunity in her Charlotte office for the Summer 2023 semester, roughly June 1 to Aug. 31 (exact dates negotiable).

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply immediately; applications close on Friday, May 19. This internship includes a monthly stipend for eligible candidates.

"As a 40-year educator and a public servant for over three decades, I am committed to empowering current students and recent graduates to give them the real-world experience they need to succeed," said Rep. Adams. "Our office is excited to give the next generation of leaders the opportunity to serve their community and their country as interns in the United States Congress."

Internship qualifications

Congresswoman Adams's Charlotte Office is seeking motivated, creative, and energetic media intern candidates for the upcoming Summer 2023 semester. Qualified candidates will have strong written and social media skills, graphic design, and video editing experience. Exceptional judgment, discernment, and discretion is required.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Compiling press clips

• Drafting social media campaigns

• Assisting with editing videos

• Assisting the communications director with drafting press releases and other written materials

• Research and compiling reports on press and social media, and

• Administrative work as needed, including answering phones

• Staffing the Member of Congress at public events

This internship is based in the Charlotte office and is open to college students and recent graduates. Hours are flexible to accommodate students' course schedules, but generally run from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. If eligible, this internship includes a monthly stipend.

To apply, send a cover letter, resume and writing sample to sam.spencer@mail.house.gov with the subject line "Summer Media Internship Application – Charlotte Office" no later than close of business on Friday, May 19.

Applications will be considered on a rolling basis. Applicants should be able to successfully complete a timed writing test during the application process. The office is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, national origin, disability, military status, age, marital status, or parental status.