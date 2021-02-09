Rep. Hudson tours vaccination site at Cabarrus Arena

CABARRUS COUNTY — Congressman Richard Hudson (NC-08) visited the Cabarrus Arena on Tuesday to observe the mass vaccination site responsible for the distribution of more than 11,000 vaccines to Couny residents in recent months.
“I’m just so impressed with what the Cabarrus Health Alliance is doing and all the volunteers that are here to help,” Rep. Hudson said after a tour of the facility which is planning for more than 900 second doses of vaccine to be administered Tuesday.
The vaccination site has been constantly evolving in recent weeks as the drive-thru design has moved from outside to inside in recent days, but everything appeared to be going off without a hitch on site at the arena.
On arriving at the facility, those who are waiting to be vaccinated will go through the process of waiting in line to check their name off a list before driving around the events center to then pull into a line where they will receive their vaccine inside of the arena.
Tuesday was a second-dose event. CHA has distributed some 3,000 to 4,000 doses of the second dose of vaccine so far. More than 11,000 have received a first dose. Three different entities are allowed to distribute vaccines in Cabarrus County including CHA, Atrium Health and the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). Between them there have been around 21,000 doses of vaccine administered in the County.
CHA’s goal is to get to 80 percent of residents vaccinated. At this point they are at about 10 percent, so there is a way to go, but they are proud of what they have accomplished so far despite the limited supply of vaccine available.
More than half of the staff helping with the mass vaccinations are volunteers. Around a dozen are physicians who have offered their time to help. Dr. Bonnie Coyle is the Health Director for Cabarrus Health Alliance. She could not say enough about how much these volunteers have meant to what they are doing.
“It’s awe inspiring every time I come,” she said. “One, to just see the number of people coming through, two, to just see the complete dedication of the staff.
“They all show up with a smile and excitement because they know they’re helping the community.”
As hard as CHA’s staff and volunteers are working at Cabarrus Arena two or three times a week during these events, they can only do so much. They can only administer the number of vaccinations given to them by the state.
Rep. Hudson applauded Dr. Coyle for bringing to his attention the need to plan ahead for these events as he found out from her CHA was only initially informed one week in advance how many doses of vaccine they would be getting. Because Dr. Coyle told him that he was able to work that information up the pipeline and now they have three weeks advanced notice.
The congressman was very complimentary of Dr. Coyle’s actions and said they helped out the entire country.
“We went to the Governor (Roy Cooper) and said, ‘Hey, can we get more notice,’ and he said, ‘Hey, I only get one week’s notice,’ so (because) of what they (suggested) they get more notice,” Rep. Hudson said. “Now they get three weeks. She did it.
“The whole country now has more notice and can plan better and can get organized and get going. That’s what cooperation looks like.”
There is still a long way to go in Cabarrus. Since last March there have been more than 17,000 cases of COVID-19 in the County and 208 deaths. Things are trending in the right direction as the number of County hospitalizations fell to 71 on Feb. 7 (down from 119 on Jan. 16) and the infection rate of those tested fell to 10.32 percent (down from 17.73 percent on Jan. 2). But the number of active cases remains high, and with 90 percent of the County still without even a first dose of a vaccination, the Health Alliance has its work cut out for it in the coming months.
As a result they will need some help which they asked Rep. Hudson for Tuesday.
“The congressman has already helped us with a number of things,” Dr. Coyle said. “One was getting more advanced notice of how much vaccine we were getting…today what we were talking about most getting help with mostly was our need for some additional funding.
“Over the course of two to three weeks to have this fully staffed is costing us about $120,000 because we’re doing this three days a week, sometimes more often than that and we don’t have dollars to cover that right now.
“Now the state has indicated that funding streams are coming down, but always feel a little more comfortable when the funding has actually been received.”
Rep. Hudson said North Carolina has received $95 million for vaccine distribution as part of the five separate COVID-19 relief bills passed since the pandemic started in the state in February 2020 and he hopes that funding will go to places that need it like Cabarrus County.
“We’re just trying to help and encourage and make sure that that money gets all the way down here to the local level and puts shots in arms,” he said.
He continued: “It’s always a challenge when you’re dealing with different layers of bureaucracy at the local, state and national level, but Governor Cooper and I have worked very closely together to try to work through issues and (when) I see things on the ground I take things to the Governor and we work through them, so I’ve been really pleased with the administration.”
Cabarrus County is currently vaccinating Group 2 of its citizens which includes older adults 65 years and older regardless of health status or living situation.