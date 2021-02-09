Rep. Hudson tours vaccination site at Cabarrus Arena

CHA’s goal is to get to 80 percent of residents vaccinated. At this point they are at about 10 percent, so there is a way to go, but they are proud of what they have accomplished so far despite the limited supply of vaccine available.

More than half of the staff helping with the mass vaccinations are volunteers. Around a dozen are physicians who have offered their time to help. Dr. Bonnie Coyle is the Health Director for Cabarrus Health Alliance. She could not say enough about how much these volunteers have meant to what they are doing.

“It’s awe inspiring every time I come,” she said. “One, to just see the number of people coming through, two, to just see the complete dedication of the staff.

“They all show up with a smile and excitement because they know they’re helping the community.”

As hard as CHA’s staff and volunteers are working at Cabarrus Arena two or three times a week during these events, they can only do so much. They can only administer the number of vaccinations given to them by the state.